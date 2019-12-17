USI hosts King, Tiffin this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -16th-ranked University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball resumes its five-game homestand Saturday and Sunday when it hosts King University and Tiffin University in the Bill Joergens Memorial Classic. Game time Saturday versus King is set for 1 p.m., while tip-off against Tiffin is 3 p.m.
Game coverage for USI Men’s Basketball in 2019-20, including live stats, video, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
In the national polls, USI remained 16th in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Top 25 and 23rd in the Division II Sports Information Directors Association (D2SIDA) Top 25 for the second-straight week.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 7 Quick Notes:
USI opens homestand with victory. USI opened its five-game homestand with an 81-61 victory over Lincoln College (Illinois). USI was led by senior guard Darnell Butler and junior forward Emmanuel Little with 18 points each.
Little named GLVC Player of the Week. USI junior forward Emmanuel Little earned the first GLVC Player of the Week of his career after his effort against Lincoln. Little tied for the team-lead with 18 points, while reaching his first double-double of the year with a game-high 15 rebounds.
USI starts 5-game homestand. The Eagles are embarking on their longest homestand of the season. The next four in the homestand are King University (December 21), Tiffin University (December 22), Drury University (January 2), and Southwest Baptist University (January 4) over the next two weeks. The USI-SBU match-up will be the first meeting between the two programs in GLVC play.
Leading the Eagles. Junior forward Emmanuel Little leads five USI players averaging in double-digits with 18.7 points per game. Junior forward Josh Price follows with 13.1 points per outing and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per contest. Little is second on the team in rebounding with 7.9 per contest.
In the GLVC. Junior forward Emmanuel Little is tied for fourth in the GLVC in scoring, while junior forward Josh Price and senior guard Joe Laravie are 27th and 28th respectively. Price and Little also are third and fourth in the league in rebounding. As a team, USI is third in the GLVC in scoring, fourth in rebounding.
USI vs. King. USI leads the series with King, 3-1, after falling to the Tornado last year, 86-80, in the Physical Activities Center. Junior forward Emmanuel Little led the Eagles with 24 points and seven rebounds, while guard Alex Stein had 20 points.
King in 2019-20. King, which visits Emmanuel College before visiting USI on December 21, is 7-3 and has won three of its last five games.
USI vs. Tiffin. USI has a 5-0 lead in the all-time series with Tiffin and will be hosting the Dragons for the first time since 2009. The Eagles were led in the 93-73 2009 victory by Jamar Smith and Jeron Lewis with 16 points each.
Tiffin in 2019-20. Tiffin enters the week with a 5-6 overall and is set to host Malone University December 16 and at Urbana University December 20 before visiting USI. The Dragons also have lost their last three games.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.