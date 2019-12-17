Snow Ending, Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As colder air sweeps in this morning, brief snow will end as the low pressure cuts through the area. A dusting of snow and a few slick spots will be possible, but mainly north of Interstate 64 where temperatures have dropped below freezing. After early clouds, becoming sunny as high temps only reach the mid-30’s. Northwest winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour will drop wind chills into the 20’s.