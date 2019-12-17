Snow Ending, Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As colder air sweeps in this morning, brief snow will end as the low pressure cuts through the area. A dusting of snow and a few slick spots will be possible, but mainly north of Interstate 64 where temperatures have dropped below freezing. After early clouds, becoming sunny as high temps only reach the mid-30’s. Northwest winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour will drop wind chills into the 20’s.
The rest of the week looks brighter and drier. Sunny Wednesday but with cold highs only in the lower 30’s. Wind chills only in the 20’s but with lighter northwest winds compared to the windy Tuesday.
Sunny and warmer Thursday as high temps climb into lower 40’s. The sunny streak should continue Friday as high temps spike into the mid to upper 40’s.
