Mother remembers son as his accused murderer appears in Muhlenberg Co. court

MUHLENBERG, CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of murder in Muhlenberg County appeared in court for his preliminary hearing.
19-year-old Justin Case appeared with an attorney in court on Monday. He is accused of stabbing and killing 42-year-old Overton Spoon.
In court, Kentucky State Police Detective Murphy said this whole incident started at Spoon’s residence. He was staying in a detached garage behind his mother’s home.
Witnesses told detectives Justin Case entered the garage. That’s when the detective said Spoon chased Case out.
The detective said after the chase, there was an altercation that led to the stabbing death of Spoon.
We talked with Spoon’s mother, Gayra Piper, today. She called him “OJ."
She tells us she was home, but asleep when all of this was happening.
“Mainly, I just want justice served," said Piper. "We have a lot of people praying with us for comfort and justice.”
Gayra says she's not sure she'll ever get closure.
Over the weekend she laid her son to rest. She says she got a chance to say one last goodbye before he was buried.
“I told him, I just have to see him one more time," said Piper. "I just have to kiss him bye and see him one more time. I don’t think I couldn’t have lived if I didn’t get to do that.”
A grand jury is expected to decide on whether to indict sometime in January.
