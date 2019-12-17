Louisville pair arrested after traffic stop in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people from Louisville were arrested after a traffic stop in Owensboro early Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy stopped a car around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Frederica and Fairfax because the driver was suspected to be intoxicated.
When the vehicle stopped, the passenger got out of the car and ran through several nearby yards.
The sheriff’s office says he was quickly found hiding in one of the yards by OPD officers. That passenger, identified as 42-year-old Jeramey Hawkins, was wanted on several warrants and the sheriff’s office says they found drug-related items where they found him hiding.
During a search of the car, the sheriff’s office says deputies also found more drug-related items, 100 grams of suspected meth and a large amount of cash.
Hawkins is facing a long list of charges. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Heather Estes, was arrested on a DUI charge. Both are now in the Daviess County Detention Center.
