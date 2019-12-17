Local group takes stand on impeachment ahead of House vote Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local group made their stance known when it comes to the House’s vote Wednesday.
The group, Indivisible Evansville, stood outside the federal building in downtown Evansville as a part of the nationwide “no one is above the law rally.”
They stood holding signs that said phrases like “impeach and remove” or “make America sane again.”
The group says they want the House of Representatives to vote toward the impeachment of President Trump.
“When our president sadly has egregiously, flagrantly violated our constitution. We have to show him that we’re paying attention. It’s unacceptable and that no one is above the law," said Karen Reising, president of Indivisible Evansville.
Reising says if the House does not vote to impeach the president on Wednesday, she hopes people will use their vote to give America a new president.
