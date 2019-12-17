Little named GLVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana junior forward Emmanuel Little was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week after leading the Screaming Eagles to an 81-61 victory over Lincoln College (Illinois) Sunday. The GLVC Player of the Week award is the first of Little’s career and the first for USI this season.
Little led the Eagles to victory with his first double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. The junior forward also dished out a season-high and tied a career-best with four assists, made two steals, and blocked two shots.
The Eagles and Little resume the five-game homestand Saturday when they host King University for a 1 p.m. game and reach the half-way mark of the home streak Sunday when they welcome Tiffin University for a 3 p.m. contest at the Screaming Eagles Arena.
Text Courtesy: USI Athletics
