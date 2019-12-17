Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
State police sued over fatal roadside shooting by trooper
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Nearly a year later, an Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of her husband by a state trooper. Glenn Rightsell of Linden was killed while working under the hood of a stalled vehicle along U.S. 231 in Montgomery County. His family says it's a case of unjustified deadly force. Investigators said Trooper Daniel Organ believed Rightsell had violated his orders and reached for a gun on his waist. No charges were filed against the trooper. Gloria Rightsell says the past year has been a “nightmare.”
Senator: college athletes getting inadequate health care
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says NCAA schools need to do more to provide full health care to student-athletes. The Connecticut Democrat co-chairs a bipartisan congressional group on athlete compensation and on Monday released a third in a series of reports on problems in big-time college athletics. Among other things, the report recommends that athletes be allowed to see doctors not associated with their team and be allowed to transfer immediately from programs if they believe their health is at risk. Murphy says there's some urgency in Congress to find a national solution to the issue of athlete compensation.
Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence early Monday found the wounded boy, who died later at a hospital. Police say it appears that someone fired several shots from outside, but the investigation is ongoing. The Lake County Coroner's office identified the child as Tory'on Dukes and said he was shot in the upper body while in bed. The boy's 27-year-old mother was hospitalized. Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting.
Northern Indiana diocese suspends priest accused of abuse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has placed a priest on administrative leave after receiving what it calls a credible allegation of sexually abusing a minor more than 20 years ago. The diocese announced the action against the Rev. Joseph Gaughan over the weekend at parishes where he has served. He most recently served as the pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish in Fort Wayne. The diocese says the abuse is alleged to have occurred while he was the associate pastor at St. Anthony de Padua Parish in South Bend. The diocese says it received the allegation last week and that it has shared it with civil authorities. Gaughan doesn't have a published home telephone number and he could not be reached for comment.
Official: Off-road vehicles eroding Hoosier National Forest
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Hoosier National Forest official says the illegal use of off-road vehicles at the sprawling federal forest in southern Indiana is leaving behind deep tire grooves that are causing problematic erosion. Forest supervisor Mike Chaveas told The Herald-Times the erosion created by the all-terrain vehicles is more of a problem because the forest is a patchwork of land sandwiched between private and other public properties. Off-road vehicles are not permitted on any roads or trails in the forest, which include campground roads. Chaveas says that various counties also have different regulations for use of all-terrain and off-road vehicles that people should follow.
Southern Indiana mayor concedes defeat after weekend recount
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — The longtime Republican mayor of a southern Indiana city has conceded defeat to his Democratic rival after a weekend hand recount gave her a 24-vote edge in November's election. Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall conceded to Democratic challenger Treva Hodges on Monday, 41 days after the election left the mayoral race's outcome in question. Hall has served for 16 years as mayor of the small Ohio River city just northeast of Louisville, Kentucky. Hodges, who will take office on Jan. 1, said Hall’s decision to concede the race will allow “people to come to terms with the finality of it all."
Indiana woman, son die in crash believed weather-related
GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that killed a woman and her adult son along a central Indiana road following a night of snowfall. Witnesses told police that the victims’ SUV spun along a Hancock County road east of Indianapolis and entered oncoming traffic Monday morning before it collided with the pickup. Crash investigators said the SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Amy Cox, died along with her 24-year-old son, Isaac Cox, in the crash. Both victims were from New Palestine. They were pronounced dead at the scene.