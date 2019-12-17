Holiday shipping deadlines approaching fast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Only a week and a half until Christmas and time is running out to get gifts shipped in time.
December 16 is the deadline for Fed-Ex Ground. There are other options, but the longer people wait to ship packages, the more it costs.
“It suddenly occurred to me that I got to get on the stick,” said Linda Garrett, who lives in Evansville.
Scott Winzinger, the owner of A.K. Pack and Ship is ready for the rush.
“People like to procrastinate. Get here as quickly as possible,” said Winzinger.
If people are running behind schedule this holiday season, there are other options.
“You can always do next day, second-day shipping, you’re just going to pay a lot more,” said Winzinger.
To avoid paying those fees, Winzinger says ship your boxes as soon as possible.
"A lot of people don't see the options of coming here, they automatically think UPS store," said Winzinger.
A.K. Pack and Ship also do drop-offs, making the wait in line shorter.
