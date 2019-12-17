Hanson family donates land to expand Hopkins Co. School district

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, one local family is helping the school district expand.
Dr. Terry and Jamie Brown from Tooth Acres in Hanson donated 12.5 acres of land to the Hopkins County School Board.
The property is right by the Hanson Elementary’s campus.
The donation will allow the school district to build a new school on the property. The value of the property is believed to be around $998,000.
Before the donation, they did not have the space to build the new school.
The current school serves 500 students, and the new facility will give them room to serve 100 more.
“This will help expand our campus in such a remarkable way," said Dr. J.W. Durst, Hopkins Co. school board chairman. "Prior to this, we were a little bit short on square footage and acreage to build a new school with updated legislation. So this allows us to build a school with that expanded square footage.”
The school board will begin meeting with architects in January. They hope to have the new school built in the next two years.
