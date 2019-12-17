Goodyear buys Raben Tire Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company out of Akron, Ohio, has announced it has purchased Raben Tire Company.
Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Goodyear says Raben is one of the largest tire and service companies in the Midwest and includes more than 30 commercial and consumer tire and service locations and retread production plants.
“The addition of Raben further expands our network and strengthens Goodyear’s ability to serve fleets,” said Dave Beasley, vice president, Goodyear North America Commercial. “Goodyear is already one of the world’s largest operators of commercial truck service and retreading centers and has nearly 800 company-owned commercial and retail tire and auto service centers across the U.S. and Canada.”
“We’re pleased to join the Goodyear family of industry-leading products and services and align with one of the most beloved and recognized brands in the world,” said Scott Cisney, CEO of Raben. “Like Raben, Goodyear puts customers at the center of everything. We look forward to increasing the availability of Goodyear products when and where customers want to buy as part of Goodyear’s aligned network of distributors and retailers.”
Raben has been owned by affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, a middle market private equity firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management, since 2014.
