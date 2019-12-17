Evansville City Council passes amendment on e-scooter ordinance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council put official rules on the books for e-scooter riders, approving a new ordinance mostly as written.
The ordinance states that you must be 16 years or older to ride an e-scooter, but you don’t need a driver’s license.
You can’t ride the scooters while under the influence.
E-scooters must be parked on a sidewalk, but can’t block a path or entrances to buildings.
Council Member Michelle Mercer proposed several amendments to the ordinance. The only one to pass, though, bans e-scooter use on the Greenway.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.