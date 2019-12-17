Cold with patchy fog possible tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that the snow is gone, we turn our attention to the cold. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and into the 20s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 20s by Wednesday morning. However, a light breeze from the west will make it feel like the mid to upper teens.
Although I do not expect it to be a widespread problem, some patchy freezing fog may also be possible tonight and into Wednesday morning. This may limit visibility in some locations, but freezing fog can also stick to trees, cars, etc., much like frost does.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday as a secondary cold front moves through our region, but it looks like we will stay dry. In fact, if the current trend holds, we will stay dry for the whole next seven days! Wednesday will also be rather cold with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s, which will feel like the upper 20s when you factor in the wind.
Lots of sunshine in the forecast Thursday! The day will start out cold with morning lows in the low 20s, but warmer air will start to filter in from the south during the day, helping our temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.
Although there will be a few clouds at times, our weather will remain fairly calm and dry throughout the weekend and into next week. It will also keep getting steadily warmer each day with high temperatures in the upper 40s Friday, lower 50s this weekend, and mid 50s next week.
