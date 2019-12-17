Chris Pfau Returns as Head Women’s Soccer Coach

He also brings a wealth of coaching experience from various avenues in the soccer field. As an assistant at Princeton from 2003 through 2005, he helped his team earn a berth in the College Cup Final Four. Prior to his that, his coaching experience includes the director of coaching for the Junior Irish Soccer Club (2002-03), head women’s coach at St. Mary’s College (2002-03), head men’s coach at Mount Mary College (1999-02), assistant for the Cincinnati River Hawks of the A-league from 1997 through 1999 and the head coach of the Cincinnati United Soccer Club (1995-99). In his final stop before coming back to Evansville, Pfau was an assistant coach at Valparaiso from 2017-19.