Chris Pfau Returns as Head Women’s Soccer Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer has announced the promotion of Chris Pfau to head coach of the Purple Aces women’s soccer program Tuesday.
“I would like to thank President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, Mark Spencer, Sarah Solinsky and the search committee for providing me with this incredible opportunity,” Pfau said. “I am very inspired by the vision that Mark has for UE athletics.”
Pfau, who returned to the UE sideline as an assistant coach in May of 2019 will begin his second stint at the Aces head coach. Pfau served at the top spot from 2005-07.
“I am excited that we found our guy,” Spencer said. “We did an exhaustive national search and found the right fit in our own back yard. We are confident that Chris will take the program back to the success of his previous tenure and beyond.”
In his previous tenure with the Aces, Pfau orchestrated the seventh best turn around in the country in 2005, put together three 10-win seasons, made the MVC Tournament each year while leading his team to the finals in 2006. His student-athletes received numerous accolades including four All-Region players, 22 MVC All-Conference selections, 11 conference players of the week and seven MVC Scholar-Athlete Team honorees. In 2006, Pfau and his assistants were named the MVC Coaching Staff of the Year.
“We are excited about the momentum at the University of Evansville and look forward to an exciting future for our women’s soccer program and our student-athletes,” President Pietruszkiewicz said.
Pfau’s extensive head coaching resume includes stops as head coach at Akron (2008-12) where he earned back-to-back undefeated seasons against MAC East Division foes and won the MAC East for the first time in school history, and Houston (2012-17), leading the Cougars to their first postseason berth since 2010.
He also brings a wealth of coaching experience from various avenues in the soccer field. As an assistant at Princeton from 2003 through 2005, he helped his team earn a berth in the College Cup Final Four. Prior to his that, his coaching experience includes the director of coaching for the Junior Irish Soccer Club (2002-03), head women’s coach at St. Mary’s College (2002-03), head men’s coach at Mount Mary College (1999-02), assistant for the Cincinnati River Hawks of the A-league from 1997 through 1999 and the head coach of the Cincinnati United Soccer Club (1995-99). In his final stop before coming back to Evansville, Pfau was an assistant coach at Valparaiso from 2017-19.
“UE holds a special place in my heart, I formed great friendships and memories from my previous time at UE,” Pfau said. “I am excited to get started with the team in the spring. This is a great group of young women and know together we will build something very special.”
Before his coaching tenure began, Pfau was a highly successful player at Old Dominion. He was a team captain, four-year starter and all-region honoree during his collegiate playing days, which spanned from 1985-89. Pfau went on to enjoy a lengthy professional playing career in the APSL, WPSL and WSL from 1989-99.
Text Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.