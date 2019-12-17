6 animals missing after transport van crashes in Jackson Co. Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An animal rescue is missing six animals after a crash in Jackson County, Illinois.
Staff with Wright-Way Rescue Admission and Medical Services Campus said a van transporting 45 animals was involved in a crash at Route 13 and Country Club Road.
According to the director of the shelter, a car hit the transport van.
All of the crates holding the animals were destroyed in the crash.
At first, eight animals were missing. Two have been located.
“One of the pregnant females was located who was headed to foster home," said Christy Anderson, the founder and executive director for Wright Way Rescue Shelter. "So, we are very thankful for that. She was injured, so she’s going to be getting sutures and taken care of by our vet. We have other dogs at Lakeside with broken bones and injuries, so we will be trying to raise money to take care of pet bills.”
The vehicle was cut apart during the crash.
Four of the missing animals are pictured, the others are described as a tri-colored puppy and three black kittens.
The rescue is asking for immediate help finding the animals. Anyone willing to help is asked to stop by the shelter in Murphysboro.
You can call 618-208-1509 for more details.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.