Aces fall at Jacksonville State

Evansville came out with a much better start in the second half, posting the first six points. Just as he did in the first half, Williams got the Aces started with a basket before Hall and Cunliffe added two more field goals. An and-one by K.J. Riley cut the deficit to 17 tallies at 49-32 in the first four minutes. Jawaun Newton came off the bench and upped the energy level for his team, scoring six points while pressuring the JSU offense. The deficit cut to 16 points before a pair of technical fouls saw the Gamecocks push their lead back to 20.