Thunderbolts beat Rivermen for sixth straight win

“I mean, they still got five on me, so I wouldn’t say I was stoning them, but we did what we needed to do to win, we went toe to toe with them," said Ostepchuk. "I think we just proved to ourselves and the rest of the league that we mean business and like you said, we’re just getting going. Right now we’re fighting the bounces but the team is playing great in front of me, they’re making my job easy and as long as I make the saves that I’m supposed to, we’re getting the results right now, so it’s pretty easy on my end.”