Thunderbolts beat Rivermen for sixth straight win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - History was made at Saturday night’s hockey game at the Ford Center as the Thunderbolts won their sixth-straight game in a thrilling shootout victory over the Rivermen.
The six-straight win is a new franchise record for the Thunderbolts, and what an exciting way to do it.
It was another shootout for Evansville, and they came out on top 6-5 to sweep the Rivermen.
Braeden Ostepchuk stopped all five Peoria attempts in round two of the shootout to seal the victory for the Thunderbolts.
“I mean, they still got five on me, so I wouldn’t say I was stoning them, but we did what we needed to do to win, we went toe to toe with them," said Ostepchuk. "I think we just proved to ourselves and the rest of the league that we mean business and like you said, we’re just getting going. Right now we’re fighting the bounces but the team is playing great in front of me, they’re making my job easy and as long as I make the saves that I’m supposed to, we’re getting the results right now, so it’s pretty easy on my end.”
“Don’t get me wrong, they’re a very good team one of the, probably the best ones in the league, and it’s always fun playing against them cause you know that they’re gonna bring their A-game and you know they’re gonna do the little things, that just puts the focus on us to bring our best game and stick to the system that best puts together for us," said Stanislav Dzakhov, scored two goals including the shootout winner.
The Thunderbolts are back in action on Friday. Evansville will host the Ice Bears at the Ford Center where the Bolts will be looking to win their seventh-straight game.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.