Several people hurt in four-car crash in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A four-car crash in white county sent several people to the hospital.
It happened Sunday evening, just after 5:30 on Illinois Route 1, just south of County Road 875 North.
Illinois State Police says a car was heading north, and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a van. The stalled car was then hit by two other cars, causing them to go off the road.
Officials say there were only minor injuries, but some people were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Authorities say the driver who caused the crash got a ticket for speeding and improper lane usage.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.