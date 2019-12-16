Rain changing to light snow overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain will continue across our region for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Then, as temperatures begin to drop overnight, we could see a changeover to snow late tonight and into Tuesday morning.
For most of the Tri-State, that snow will be too light to stick to the warm, wet ground. However, a dusting of snow and a few isolated slick spots, mainly on the bridges and overpasses, will be possible by Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chill values in the low 20s.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for the northern edge of the Tri-State, mainly along the U.S. Highway 50 corridor. In those locations, the changeover to snow will happen earlier in the evening, and higher snow totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible.
All the snow will move out early Tuesday, and sunshine will return by the afternoon. The rest of the week looks dry, but despite the sunshine, the next couple of days will be rather chilly.
High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday will start off with morning lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the mid to upper teens! Afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s Wednesday with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s.
It does get warmer for the second half of the week! High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s Thursday, upper 40s Friday, and low 50s by the weekend.
