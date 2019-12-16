Police: Evansville man who escaped arrest found hiding in kitchen cabinet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Evansville say a man was arrested after he was found hiding in a cabinet.
According to a report from the Evansville Police Department, 26-year-old Keyontay Simpson was wanted on a felony warrant but escaped on Friday after he was handcuffed.
Authorities responded to an apartment on Sunburst Boulevard where they reportedly found Simpson’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Taylor Zenthofer, who was in a closet.
When they asked where Simpson was, she said he was not there.
Officers later found Simpson hiding in a kitchen cabinet in the apartment.
Both were arrested.
Zenthofer was found to have a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant. She was arrested and now faces an assisting a criminal charge.
Simpson is facing a charge for escaping from authorities. He is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,250.
