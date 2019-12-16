14 News Follow-up: Ohio Twp. Fire Department continues training following S.R. 66 hazmat incident

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Months after a hazmat situation, which halted traffic on S.R. 66 in Warrick County, responders at Ohio Township Fire Department’s Station No. 2 continue training to be prepared for another situation.
14 News Reporter Tanner Holbrook was invited to take part in the drill exercises on Sunday. The drill simulated a leaking pipe at an industrial facility.
Special Operations Captain Brad Nichols said training like this helps responders be able to get comfortable working in the suit and practice.
“It’s very very limited visibility. Your dexterity is not good at all," said Captain Nichols.
Ohio Township Fire Department Public Relations Officer Darren Abbey says they do training like this once a month.
