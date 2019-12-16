14 News Follow-up: Ohio Twp. Fire Department continues training following S.R. 66 hazmat incident

Ohio Twp. Fire Department responders train in hazmat response (Source: WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook | December 15, 2019 at 9:36 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 9:36 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Months after a hazmat situation, which halted traffic on S.R. 66 in Warrick County, responders at Ohio Township Fire Department’s Station No. 2 continue training to be prepared for another situation.

[Chemical spill causes SR 66 to shut down for several hours]

14 News Reporter Tanner Holbrook was invited to take part in the drill exercises on Sunday. The drill simulated a leaking pipe at an industrial facility.

Special Operations Captain Brad Nichols said training like this helps responders be able to get comfortable working in the suit and practice.

“It’s very very limited visibility. Your dexterity is not good at all," said Captain Nichols.

Ohio Township Fire Department Public Relations Officer Darren Abbey says they do training like this once a month.

