Neighborhood Watch: EPD looking for auto theft suspect, vandals hit Christmas light display in Carmi

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for the person who arrived at a house in the 400 block of West Buena Vista on a red and white Mongoose bike, but then ditched the bike to steal a car.
This happened late Saturday or early Sunday.
Police say the suspect climbed into an unlocked truck, stole four video games and found the keys to another car at the residence.
The suspect then got into that car and drove away.
If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call the Evansville Police Department.
------------------------
The people who operate the Christmas Lights of Hope display in Carmi, Illinois say they’ve been hit by some Grinches.
Over the weekend, someone stole spotlights and power cords at the display set up in the Fairgrounds.
If you know anything about this, call the Carmi Police Department. If you see any suspicious activity out there when the lights are not operational, call police.
