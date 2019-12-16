Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WWII MARINE-BURIAL
Remains of Marine killed in World War II to be buried in KY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A U.S. Marine who died in the battle for the Pacific Ocean island of Tarawa during World War II is scheduled to be buried in Louisville, Kentucky. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. John R. Bayens were officially accounted for in September though analysis of dental evidence and other methods. Bayens' burial is scheduled for Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville. The 20-year old Bayens was part of a Marine regiment that landed in an amphibious assault on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in November 1943.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR
Kentucky's new Democratic governor hits the ground running
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Just days into his term as Kentucky's governor, Democrat Andy Beshear already has checked off some big priorities from his to-do list. A new state school board has been installed. The education commissioner is gone. More than 140,000 nonviolent felons had their voting rights restored. Now comes the hard part _ working with a Republican-led legislature with its own policy priorities that will likely clash at times with his. Beshear's aggressive start in his first three days as governor was possible because he did most of it with executive orders, fulfilling promises he made during the campaign.
AP-US-FORMER-KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-PARDON
Lawmakers want former Ky. Gov. Bevin's pardons investigated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are expressing outrage at a spree of pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin. Kentucky's Republican Senate President and others are asking state and federal officials to investigate the pardons, including one for a convicted killer whose family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year. Republican Senate President Robert Stivers says the pardons are a “perversion of justice.” Bevin pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County. Baker's family held a private fundraiser for Bevin last year.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed for reelection in Kentucky as the Republican seeks a seventh term next year. McConnell on Friday touted his leadership role as an asset for Middle America. He is the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history. He has tied himself closely to President Donald Trump and is preparing to defend himself against a host of Democrats wanting to unseat him. McConnell regularly notes that among the four congressional leaders, he's the only one from the U.S. heartland. McConnell has amassed a massive campaign fund, as has his highest-profile Democratic challenger, retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath,
FLU DEATH
Kentucky reports 4 adults have died of the flu this season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky health officials say four people have died of the flu this season. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that the four people who have died of influenza since September are all adults. On Thursday, the city of Louisville reported its first death of the flu season. Louisville health officials say the victim who died Dec. 7 was an elderly person who had not been vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. Health officials say the current flu season in Kentucky runs from September to May 2020. Louisville has seen a sharp rise recently in flu cases.
SHOPLIFTING SCHEME
Kentucky police charge 5 Illinois women in shoplifting plot
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have charged 5 Illinois women in a $25,000 shoplifting scheme they say stretches from Illinois to Georgia. News outlets report each woman is charged with offenses including engaging in organized crime. Elizabethtown police say the women were arrested early Tuesday after two of them stole more than $1,500 worth of items from a local Kroger. Police say a security guard tried to stop the women, who then fled into an awaiting van that had a temporary Illinois license plate. The van was stopped nearby and officers say it was filled with stolen merchandise.