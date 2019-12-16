KSP: Hopkinsville man arrested after pursuit

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Hopkinsville man Sunday night after a pursuit.
KSP says it happened around 8:44 p.m. Sunday when troopers saw a Ford Mustang traveling northbound on the Pennyrile Parkway at a high rate of speed.
Troopers tried to stop the car, but the driver, 36-year-old Wilford Smith, continued driving.
According to a press release, Smith stopped the car on Western Hills Boulevard, where he got out of his car and began to run away.
KSP says authorities were eventually able to catch the Wilford Smith.
Smith was arrested and is facing several charges, including reckless driving, fleeing from police, DUI and resisting arrest.
