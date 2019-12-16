Indiana woman, son die in crash believed weather-related

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that killed a woman and her adult son along a central Indiana road following a night of snowfall.
Witnesses told police that the victims’ SUV spun along a Hancock County road east of Indianapolis and entered oncoming traffic Monday morning before it collided with the pickup.
Crash investigators said the SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Amy Cox, died along with her 24-year-old son, Isaac Cox, in the crash.
Both victims were from New Palestine. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
