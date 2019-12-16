Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers have just days to make sure their gifts are shipped in time for Christmas.
According to Consumer Reports, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, and USPS all have deadlines the week before the holiday.
December 16th is the last day to ship with FedEx Ground and FedEx home delivery. According to that report, the last day to order for standard shipping from Amazon is this Wednesday the 18th.
However, the big days that consumers will want to watch out for are this Thursday and Friday, the 19th and 20th of December.
The 19th is the last day to ship FedEx Express saver and 3 Day Select with UPS. The 20th is the last day for two-day shipping with FedEx and UPS. It’s also the first-class mail deadline for the United States Postal Service.
If you plan to wait until the last second to buy or send gifts, UPS next-day air, USPS priority mail express and Amazon one-day shipping all expire on December 23.
According to FedEx, the last day to ship standard overnight, priority overnight and first overnight is Christmas Eve.
