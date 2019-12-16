Holcomb not in favor of decriminalizing marijuana in Indiana

(WAVE) - No moves to legalize marijuana are being taken in Indiana.
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he's not in favor of decriminalizing marijuana because the federal government still categorizes it as a dangerous drug.
The heads of the Republican legislature seem to be supporting him.
Republican Senator Rodric Bray says he doesn’t see the benefit of legalizing marijuana at the same time legislators are thinking of raising the legal age for smoking cigarettes from 18 to 21.
