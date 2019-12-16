Gov. Beshear to make health care announcement Monday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky’s new governor is expected to make an announcement Monday.
Officials say Governor Andy Beshear plans to talk about the state’s access the health care.
According to the governor’s campaign website, his stance on health care is that it’s a basic human right. He says he would work to fight against a federal court ruling that could eliminate mandatory coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
Beshear also said he planned to stop former Governor Matt Bevin’s plan to take families off the state’s Medicaid program.
He plans to make that announcement on Monday at 2 p.m.
