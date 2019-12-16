Evansville man arrested for catalytic converter theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have been investigating the thefts of several catalytic converters, and now they have made an arrest in at least one of those cases.
Police say the main targets of these thefts have been larger work or commercial trucks, and the parts can cost up to $2,000 each to replace.
Police say during their investigation, 34 year-old Edward Lee Payne Jr., became a suspect, and they began to conduct surveillance on him.
Officers say Sunday, Detectives witnessed Payne walk onto the lot of a commercial cleaning service.
They say Payne crawled under a work vehicle and could be heard sawing something.
Detectives say they saw him leave the area, then they found fresh cut marks on the vehicle’s catalytic converter.
They say Payne returned to the business later, and starting sawing again. After a short time, they say he left again without the converter.
Detectives say they saw him again early Monday morning finish cutting the converter, and this time, they say he took it with him.
He was pulled over and taken into custody.
Police say he’s charged with theft, and they believe Payne may be responsible for other thefts of catalytic converters.
Anyone with information should call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
