Evansville City Council to vote on residential recycling

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council is expected to vote on the future of residential recycling on Monday night.
The City’s Water and Sewer Utility Director Allen Mounts says Tri-State Resource Recovery, who has been processing recyclable items, has been operating at a loss and, without a rate increase it will stop.
This is a service many people in Evansville use. We’re learning about 65 percent of all customers recycle.
However, there has been no rate increase in seven years.
Back in 2013, the city changed the way people recycle. They call it “single-stream,” meaning people put items in a cart, trucks pick up those carts, bring the items back to the facility, and employees sort it out from the conveyer belt.
If the rate increase is declined, services will stop. This means those materials will instead go to the landfill.
“On a monthly basis, it’s about 425 tons or more of materials that comes in here," said Mounts."We have a ballpark figure of what it would cost not to do that and take recycling material. It’s roughly about 30 cents more to recycle than it is to not recycle per household. It costs about $80 per ton to process the recycling materials, and they’re getting about $20 in revenue.”
A few more than 20 people work at the recycling facility and their jobs could be at risk.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and we’ll have an update on 14 News at 10.
