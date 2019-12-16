EPD asking for help to find missing Newburgh woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is seeking information to help find a missing Newburgh woman.
They say 42-year-old Philina Yvonne Appel has been missing since Friday.
EPD says she was last seen exiting her vehicle alone on West Franklin Street Friday night at 11:45 p.m.
Authorities say her vehicle was found on Sunday still parked near Paul’s Menswear at 2225 W. Franklin Street.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Evansville Police Department Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.
