EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A.M. temps will remain above freezing for most of the area with patchy fog and drizzle. However, a Winter Weather Advisory remains for the Illinois counties north of Interstate 64 for freezing drizzle and fog. The primary concern will be slick spots and minor ice accumulation since temps are scheduled to drop below freezing. Clouds and cold rain today as high temps settle in the upper 30’s.
As colder air sweeps in tonight, we could see a brief changeover to snow as the low pressure clears through early Tuesday morning. A dusting of snow and a few slick spots will be possible, but for areas north of Interstate 64. Winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour until Tuesday night.
The rest of the week brighter and drier. Sunny skies Wednesday but with cold highs only in the mid-30’s. Partly sunny and slightly warmer Thursday as high temps climb into the lower
