EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A.M. temps will remain above freezing for most of the area with patchy fog and drizzle. However, a Winter Weather Advisory remains for the Illinois counties north of Interstate 64 for freezing drizzle and fog. The primary concern will be slick spots and minor ice accumulation since temps are scheduled to drop below freezing. Clouds and cold rain today as high temps settle in the upper 30’s.