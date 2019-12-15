UE Win Streak Reaches Five, with road win at Green Bay

Green Bay would cut the UE lead to just 10 at 48-38 in the opening four minutes of the half before senior K.J. Riley made a huge play. Riley made an unbelievable spin move and converted the ensuing attempt while drawing a foul. His and-one set the lead back at 13 points. Up 51-41, another big run saw the Aces take a game-high 19-point lead at 60-41 with 12:32 on the clock. Sam Cunliffe got it started with a jumper before Williams dunked it on a beautiful feed from Cunliffe. Shamar Givance connected on a long ball before another Williams basket completed the rally.