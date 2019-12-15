UE Win Streak Reaches Five, with road win at Green Bay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DeAndre Williams recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds while John Hall and Noah Frederking also reached double figures to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team to a 72-62 road win over Green Bay at the Resch Center.
Williams was 7-for-8 from the floor and had the same finish from the free throw line. He also tied for the game high with three assists. Hall hit five baskets, two coming from outside. Frederking hit three triples in the UE (8-3) win.
“I thought we did really well, our guys were engaged. We did a great job playing these guys defensively,” Aces head coach Walter McCarty said. “In the second half, we let them start hitting from outside to make it close. This is a really good road win for us, I will take it.”
“The Kentucky win really helped us on the road; we showed that we could play and win in any environment. That really gave our guys a lot of confidence.”
Leading the Phoenix (3-8) was Amari Davis, who scored 17 points. He was 6-of-15 from the field. Kameron Hankerson and PJ Pipes scored 13 apiece.
Evansville took advantage of an early shooting slump by the Phoenix, opening up an 11-4 lead in the first six minutes as Green Bay made just one of their first 13 attempts. DeAndre Williams got UE on the board before John Hall drained a triple to make it a 5-2 game. Hall added another bucket to help the Aces extend the lead.
Up by a 14-8 score, the Aces reeled off the next ten points as they pushed the lead up to 16. Hall got it started with a dunk before Noah Frederking scored five in a row. Evan Kuhlman capped the stretch off with his first triple of the night to extend the advantage to 24-8 as the game reached the midpoint of the half.
With just over two minutes left in the opening period, Green Bay got back within 11 points at 36-25 before an 8-2 run gave Evansville its largest lead of 44-27 in the final minute. Frederking and Hall each had 3-pointers in the run. The Phoenix added the final bucket of the half to trail by a 44-29 margin at the break.
Green Bay would cut the UE lead to just 10 at 48-38 in the opening four minutes of the half before senior K.J. Riley made a huge play. Riley made an unbelievable spin move and converted the ensuing attempt while drawing a foul. His and-one set the lead back at 13 points. Up 51-41, another big run saw the Aces take a game-high 19-point lead at 60-41 with 12:32 on the clock. Sam Cunliffe got it started with a jumper before Williams dunked it on a beautiful feed from Cunliffe. Shamar Givance connected on a long ball before another Williams basket completed the rally.
The Phoenix responded with a run of their own, keeping the Aces off the board for a stretch of six minutes while scoring 13 in a row. Green Bay drained five out of six attempts in the rally while holding UE to eight consecutive misses. With under seven minutes remaining, a pair of Williams free throws ended the stretch and made it a 62-54 game.
Evansville missed 11 shots in a row over an 8-minute stretch before DeAndre Williams put a quick end to it. His triple with 4:24 remaining gave UE a double figure once again at 66-56. Both teams went scoreless over the next three minutes before Sam Cunliffe scored on an inbound pass from K.J. Riley that made it a 12-point contest.
In the final minute, the Phoenix would get back within eight points before the Aces cemented the 72-62 win. Evansville is a perfect 3-0 on the road after winning just two road games last season. The defense for the Aces was spectacular, holding Green Bay to just 27.3% shooting. The Phoenix were held 18 points below their season average. Evansville shot 46.9% while outrebounding Green Bay by a 44-40 final.
It is a quick turnaround for Evansville who is set to travel to Jacksonville, Ala. to face Jacksonville State on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m.
