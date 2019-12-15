Otters Sign Cable; Acquire Schulz

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters have signed right-handed pitcher Tanner Cable and acquired outfielder Nick Schulz from the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association.
Cable returns for his second stint with the Otters. The right-hander joined the Otters near the end of the 2018 regular season before signing with the River City Rascals and winning the Frontier League championship in 2019.
“Tanner is a great clubhouse guy with an unending work ethic,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He was the toughest one to let go in Spring Training last year, but he went on to have a good year with River City.”
“It’s great to sign with Evansville again and knowing I’ll be playing for what I consider to be the best coaching staff in the league,” Cable said. “It will also be great joining back up with the great friendships I made there previously.”
In 2019 with the Rascals, Cable posted a 4.54 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched and 25 appearances. The Hernando, Miss. native also made two starts.
“The 2019 Frontier League championship was my first professional championship and one of my best memories in baseball,” Cable said.
“The main thing I take away from last season is that this is my career, and in the end, I am the one who chooses my destiny.”
“Tanner should compete for a number of roles for us after some development this offseason,” McCauley said.
Cable made two appearances, surrendering one run in 3.1 innings in the 2018 regular season with the Otters. In the 2018 postseason, Cable pitched a combined 5.2 innings, allowing one run, and striking out 10 Washington Wild Things batters.
Schulz comes to the Otters in 2020 after being acquired in a trade with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association, where he spent his 2019 season. With the Saltdogs, Schulz batted .225 with 20 RBIs, 18 extra-base hits, and 16 runs scored.
“Nick is a big acquisition for us, bringing a high level of experience to the middle of our lineup,” McCauley said.
McCauley said the trade for Schulz materialized when James Frisbie, pitching coach of the Gateway Grizzlies in 2019, was named field manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs in November.
“Nick’s experience didn’t fit the American Association’s parameters but certainly a fit for us with the new age limits in the Frontier League,” McCauley said.
Previously, Schulz spent five seasons in the San Diego Padres organization, reaching as high as Triple-A in 2017 and 2018. He spent time with the Fort Wayne Tincaps, Eugene Emeralds, Lake Elsinore Storm, San Antonio Missions, and the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Overall in the Padres organization, Schulz batted .250 with 56 home runs, 91 doubles, 213 RBIs, and 225 runs scored in 525 games.
“I spoke with one of his Triple-A coaches, the El Paso Chihuahuas of the San Diego Padres organization hitting coach, Morgan Burkhart, and Morgan really had a lot of good things to say,” McCauley said.
Burkhart played in the Frontier League with the Richmond Roosters and is the league’s MVP namesake.
Schulz, from Phoenix, Ariz., played collegiately at San Jose State University.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing Nick at Bosse Field in the spring,” McCauley said.
Evansville will host Opening Night from Bosse Field against the Gateway Grizzlies May 15 at 6:35 p.m. Preseason exhibitions will begin May 2 for the Otters. The annual Education Day games will be May 6 and May 13 at 10 a.m.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind.
