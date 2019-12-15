Nut Club’s annual Santa Land on Franklin Street brings in a crowd

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids of all ages were smiling from ear to ear on Franklin Street Saturday as they met a lot of their favorite characters, including Winnie the Pooh, the Grinch, and of course, Santa.
The West Side Nut Club’s annual Santa Land brought in quite the crowd with lines longer than ever just to get a glimpse of the man in the big red suit.
The Nut Club says this event wouldn’t be possible without the great success of this year’s Fall Festival.
The chairman of the event tells us the best part is the kids.
“It’s pure. It’s definitely something that they just get the biggest kick, and they want to tell you the whole story about everything they’ve seen, and it’s really great,” said Grant Folz, Santa Land Chairman.
If you didn’t get a chance to see Santa on Saturday, you still have time.
The West Side Nut Club will be on Franklin Street Sunday, and next weekend on December 21 and December 22 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
