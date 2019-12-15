Mix of rain and snow possible tonight and tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mix of rain, snow, and sleet or freezing are all possible in the Tri-State tonight. Right now, it looks like this system will be almost all rain for Kentucky and most of Indiana and Illinois south of I-64. The best chance for some minor ice accumulation will be in southeast Illinois closer to I-57. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible along and north of I-64, but most of the accumulating snow will stay north of the Tri-State closer to Terre Haute.
The rain will shift farther north throughout the evening, so even areas that do receive snow or ice will likely get some rain on top of that by midnight. All the precipitation will taper off to our east overnight, and Monday morning looks dry. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s for most of the night and into Monday morning.
Scattered rain returns to the forecast Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday afternoon but will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Monday night into Tuesday morning. As that colder air filters in, we could see a brief changeover to snow on the backside of this system Monday night into the predawn hours of Tuesday. A dusting of snow and a few slick spots will be possible, but significant snow accumulation is unlikely.
Any remaining rain or snow will move out early Tuesday morning, and the clouds will quickly follow. By Tuesday afternoon, the sunshine will be out in full force. However, that colder air on the backside of this weather system will still be in place, so high temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s.
The rest of the week looks dry. Wednesday will also be sunny but cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. However, some warmer air moves in Thursday, bringing our temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s for the end of the week.
