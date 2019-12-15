Mix of rain and snow possible tonight and tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mix of rain, snow, and sleet or freezing are all possible in the Tri-State tonight. Right now, it looks like this system will be almost all rain for Kentucky and most of Indiana and Illinois south of I-64. The best chance for some minor ice accumulation will be in southeast Illinois closer to I-57. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible along and north of I-64, but most of the accumulating snow will stay north of the Tri-State closer to Terre Haute.