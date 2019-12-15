Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's liberal opponents for the Democratic presidential nomination are accusing him of being beholden to big-money donors, but Buttigieg is undeterred. He is set to attend a fundraiser on Sunday in California's Napa Valley at an opulent winery. The fundraiser is a measure of the unexpected success of the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has vaulted into the top tier of candidates. But it also comes with perilous optics and offers a stark contrast with his more liberal rivals. A Buttigieg campaign spokesman says Buttigieg doesn't solely rely on big-dollar donations and noted he has received an outpouring of small amounts, as well.