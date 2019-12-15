Jacksonville State up next for UE men

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A 72-62 win at Green Bay on Saturday saw the University of Evansville men’s basketball team improve to 8-3 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Purple Aces look to improve those statistics on Monday when they take on Jacksonville State at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Game time is 7:30 p.m. with ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network on the call.