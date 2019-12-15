Hundreds turn out for CMOE’s Elf Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of Elves earned their Elf badges Saturday morning in downtown Evansville.
It was all part of the Children’s Museum of Evansville’s brand new Elf Academy.
350 kids and parents came for breakfast, and stayed to ride the 20 foot high Magic Mountain slide, have snowball fights and play in a North Pole village.
They also took pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and made ornaments.
This was the Children’s’ Museum’s biggest family fundraiser of the year.
