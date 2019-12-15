Hills Church to build permanent location in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hills Church is building a permanent location in Evansville. The church currently holds services in the Old National Events Plaza.
They announced the good news Sunday morning during their church service.
We previously reported that Hills Church was established after several pastors were fired from Cross Roads over disagreements with elders.
The new church will be built just off Green River Road, right across the street from Menards.
Lead Pastor Patrick Garcia says finding a permanent location was one of their goals for 2019.
“We are not building a traditional church building," said Garcia. "We are building a community center. It’s going to be a building that will be for the community. It will be kind of where we meet on the weekends, happen to meet on the weekends, but a building that’s used seven days a week.”
Garcia says they hope to break ground on the new church by summer 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.