Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb scored 20 points and dealt six assists, and fellow sophomore guard Dane Goodwin added 16 points as Notre Dame carved up UCLA from 3-point range in a 75-61 victory. The Fighting Irish drained 15 of 39 shots outside the arc for 38.5%, including 13 of their first 32 while building a 53-35 lead by the 13-minute mark of the second half. It was the 50th all-time meeting between the teams whose historic intersectional rivalry, now staged just occasionally, was often the toast of college basketball in the 1970s.