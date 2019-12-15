Brown, Murray State host Kennesaw St.

SENIOR STUDS: Murray State's Anthony Smith, Jaiveon Eaves and Darnell Cowart have combined to account for 33 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 29 percent of all Racers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 23.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.