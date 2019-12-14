Wreaths Across America: Honoring fallen veterans in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All across America and here in Evansville, people are using wreaths to honor fallen veterans.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement.
Saturday morning many veteran organizations and members of the community stood side by side as the community honored veterans from all military branches.
They placed remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Those running the event said Saturday was about honoring those who fought for our freedom.
“It also helps educate the young adults coming up now that really don’t understand it’s all about our freedoms, and our liberties that we have that some take so much granted for," said Chuck Gorman with the U.S. Air Force.
If you’re interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, you can head to their website to learn more.
