USI Women’s Soccer Announces 2020 Signees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team announced its commitments for the 2020 season on Friday afternoon; a list of 11 new Screaming Eagles for the 2020 campaign."We are very excited about our 2020 class," said USI Head Women’s Soccer Coach Eric Schoenstein. “They are extremely talented, and we feel they will come in and contribute immediately.”