USI Women’s Soccer Announces 2020 Signees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team announced its commitments for the 2020 season on Friday afternoon; a list of 11 new Screaming Eagles for the 2020 campaign."We are very excited about our 2020 class," said USI Head Women’s Soccer Coach Eric Schoenstein. “They are extremely talented, and we feel they will come in and contribute immediately.”
Welcome to the Team
Lily Dahl (St. Charles, Missouri): The midfielder/forward from Orchard Farm High School stands as the all-time leader in assists with the Orchard Farm Eagles. She earned all-conference and all-region selections as a freshman, sophomore and junior, while adding an all-state honorable mention for the 2018 season. Dahl helped the Eagles to their 2018 district and sectional championships.
Lily played club soccer with Lou Fusz United in St. Louis, where she helped her squad capture the 2019 State Cup championship and a runner-up finish in Midwest Conference Premier I play.
Peyton Ganz (Freeburg, Illinois): The forward/midfielder graduates from Freeburg High School as the single-season scoring record-holder after netting 32 goals in her sophomore season while having collected two all-conference selections, one all-section honorable mention and an all-section first-team nod.
Ganz also spent five seasons with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Illinois soccer where she played in Elite Clubs National League showcases around the country, qualifying with SLSC for the national ECNL playoffs in 2018, where the club made it to the quarterfinal.
Ashlyn Haugen (Crestwood, Kentucky): The midfielder comes from 2019 KHSAA quarterfinalist South Oldham High School as a four-year varsity letter-winner and senior captain. Ashlyn earned an all-state honorable mention, a selection to the 2019 all-state tournament team and an athlete of the month nod for October 2019. She was also named the Dragons’ defensive MVP in her senior season.
Liz Heidlage (Batesville, Indiana): The defender/midfielder garnered an all-state selection and a pair of academic all-state honors while leading Batesville High School to three sectional titles in her four seasons with the Pioneers. Heidlage was twice named her team’s MVP and captain in her junior and senior seasons.
Josie Huber (Milford, Michigan): the defender/midfielder makes her way to Evansville from Hartland High School, where she earned a Defender of the Year title along with all-conference and all-district selections in 2019. She helped lead the Hartland Eagles to a district title in 2018.
Josie also pushed her Michigan Jaguars club teams to a pair of state championships, four consecutive regional qualifications and a regional final.
Emma Lamble (Wadesville, Indiana): the defender and three-sport athlete for Mater Dei High collected three state championships with the Wildcats. Emma earned three academic all-city, two academic all-state selections and a second-team all-state nod. She also spent five years playing club soccer with Sporting Southern Indiana.
Nya Olmsted (Westerville, Ohio): The Midfielder from Westerville Central High School joins the Screaming Eagles as an all-conference honorable mention and four-time Scholar Athlete as a Warhawk. Olmsted has earned ODP Regional recognition in her club career while leading the Columbus Crew Elite 1 squad to a number-one ranking in the country and a Midwest Region final.
Alexis Schone (Galena, Ohio): The forward out of Big Walnut High School comes to USI having secured three all-conference selections with the Golden Eagles, en route to three district titles, two regional titles and a pair of state final four appearances.
Avery Schone (Galena, Ohio): The midfielder from Big Walnut High School joins her sister in Evansville. Avery earned Rookie of the Year honors before garnering three all-conference selections, a second-team all-state nod, an offensive MVP award and induction into the BWHS Hall of Fame alongside all the team accolades for the Golden Eagles mentioned above.
Paige Vanek (St. Charles, Missouri): the forward/midfielder from Francis Howell North High School accompanies Lou Fusz United teammate Lily Dahl in joining the USI ranks. During her time with the nights, Paige earned an all-tournament selection and a district championship as a four-year varsity letter-winner.
Madison Wrobleski (Sussex, Wisconsin): The midfielder from Hamilton High School rounds out the list of 2020 class members for USI Women’s Soccer, with two all-conference honorable mentions with the Chargers.
Wrobleski found tremendous success with SC Waukesha, claiming a pair of state championships, a third state final appearance and three more state semifinal appearances.
The signees join an Eagles squad fresh-off its first-ever Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament championship and first NCAA II National Tournament appearance since 1998.
USI Women’s Soccer opens the 2020 GLVC campaign September 13 with a visit to McKendree University. The non-conference slate is to be determined.
