Thunderbolts “Outshoot” the Rivermen

After going down 2-0 in the first period, the Thunderbolts would mount a rally in the second period. Matthew Barnaby got things started with a goal on a rebound, assisted by Felix Kronwall, at 9:19. Only 41 seconds later at the 10:08 mark, Derek Sutliffe would score on a perfect deflection, off a shot from Kyle Thacker, also assisted by Austin Plevy. Sutliffe would score once again on a net-front drive a few minutes later at the 13:58 mark, from Brandon Lubin and Seth Swenson on the power play. Peoria would come back to tie later in the period, and after a scoreless third period, the game would go to overtime. Despite an overtime where the Thunderbolts outshot Peoria 10-0, with six shots on a 4-on-3 power play, Eric Levine would hold down the fort for Peoria, and the game required a shootout. Jake Smith scored first, in round one, on a shot off the post and in. Tied 1-1 entering the bottom of round five, Seth Swenson would score the winning goal, winning the shootout, 2-1, and the game for Evansville, 4-3.