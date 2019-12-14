Three transformed homes in Owensboro revealed to families

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three fully transformed homes in Owensboro were revealed to their families on Saturday.
The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation chose three families in the community to serve in a big way.
Kia and Olivia Barret were one of the three families that walked into a newly furnished home with decorated rooms and stocked kitchens.
Kia tells us this was a blessing she couldn’t have imagined.
“I became a single mom overnight, not knowing I was going to do this, and with God’s strength he blessed us, maybe groceries, maybe toys, you know the Christmas wish, maybe something small, but not this extravagant,” said Kia Barret.
The charity’s mission is to make the lives of disadvantaged families better while putting smiles on the faces on many.
