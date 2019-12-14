Police: Suspect arrested after reports of man ‘peeping into windows’

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested a man on Friday for Voyeurism after reports of a man looking into windows.
According to the news release from the Jasper Police Department, they received several calls about a man “peeping into windows,” over the past week. The release says each time they went to investigate the suspect was already gone.
On Friday, police were called again for the same reason.
Police say when they got there this time Michael Webb, 40-years-old, of Otwell, was trying to leave in his vehicle. Police began investigating and identified Webb as the suspect they had received numerous calls about.
Webb, who police say was under the influence of marijuana and had been drinking, was arrested for OWI, Stalking and Voyeurism.
He is now in the Dubois County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.