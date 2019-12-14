New face in familiar place; Auker new head man of Memorial Girls Hoops

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in 32 years, there’s a new face on the Memorial girls basketball sideline. Legendary Head Coach Bruce Dockery retired at the end of last season, after 502 wins and 31 years at the helm.
In his place, is new Head Coach Lee Auker. Now, Auker has three kids that have gone to Memorial and he has been a girls assistant for many years there so he’s very familiar with the school, the team, and the system.
Still, Auker says he was a little nervous at first about filling the shoes of someone like Coach Dock.
“At first it was kinda scary, he’s a legend, a hall-of-famer, an icon, but he’s a great guy," explains Auker. "I’m happy to call him my friend. He always answers my texts, my calls, since I’ve taken over and there was nobody better to learn from. If you see us play, you can see the similarities in our teams, compared to his teams.”
“It’s fun seeing how much fun he’s having with it," says Junior guard Savannah Warren. "It definitely helps us out just how enthused he is, which it’s always been like that with Memorial basketball. It’s a tradition, and he’s definitely doing a good job so far this year.”
Auker has led the Lady Tigers to a perfect 6-0 start this season and they’ll be back in action Saturday on the road against North Harrison at 12:30 p.m.
