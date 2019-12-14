Mix of rain and snow possible Sunday through Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some light snow or ice accumulation is still a slight possibility Sunday through Tuesday, but it looks like this system will be mainly rain for us. I am leaving the Alert Day in for our northernmost counties, but the winter weather threat is very low for most of the Tri-State.
A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but everyone should be dry by around 9 p.m. Temperatures will fall through the 30s tonight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by Sunday morning.
The first half of Sunday will be dry, but some light snow or wintry mix will start to move into areas north of I-64 during the afternoon. Some minor accumulation is possible for those northern counties, but the ground may be too warm for much snow to stick to the pavement unless that snow falls very quickly.
The precipitation will become more widespread during the evening and overnight hours, but most weather models are showing rain, not snow, along and south of the Ohio River. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to near 40° by the end of the day Sunday and will hold fairly steady through the overnight hours. As a result, any snow we do see will likely change over to all rain overnight.
Scattered rain showers will linger across our region throughout the day on Monday. Some strong storms are possible to our south, but I do not see much of a thunderstorm threat here in the Tri-State. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s Monday afternoon, but temperatures will fall through the 30s Monday night and into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning.
As that colder air filters in on the backside of this system, we may see a brief changeover to snow Monday night into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning. However, snow accumulation seems unlikely as the ground will be wet from all the rain.
Any remaining precipitation will probably move out before sunrise, and Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly sunny but cold with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Warmer air returns by the end of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Thursday through Saturday.
