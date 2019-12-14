Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-FORMER-KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-PARDON
Lawmakers want former Ky. Gov. Bevin's pardons investigated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are expressing outrage at a spree of pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin. Kentucky's Republican Senate President and others are asking state and federal officials to investigate the pardons, including one for a convicted killer whose family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year. Republican Senate President Robert Stivers says the pardons are a “perversion of justice.” Bevin pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County. Baker's family held a private fundraiser for Bevin last year.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed for reelection in Kentucky as the Republican seeks a seventh term next year. McConnell on Friday touted his leadership role as an asset for Middle America. He is the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history. He has tied himself closely to President Donald Trump and is preparing to defend himself against a host of Democrats wanting to unseat him. McConnell regularly notes that among the four congressional leaders, he's the only one from the U.S. heartland. McConnell has amassed a massive campaign fund, as has his highest-profile Democratic challenger, retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath,
FLU DEATH
Kentucky reports 4 adults have died of the flu this season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky health officials say four people have died of the flu this season. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that the four people who have died of influenza since September are all adults. On Thursday, the city of Louisville reported its first death of the flu season. Louisville health officials say the victim who died Dec. 7 was an elderly person who had not been vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. Health officials say the current flu season in Kentucky runs from September to May 2020. Louisville has seen a sharp rise recently in flu cases.
SHOPLIFTING SCHEME
Kentucky police charge 5 Illinois women in shoplifting plot
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have charged 5 Illinois women in a $25,000 shoplifting scheme they say stretches from Illinois to Georgia. News outlets report each woman is charged with offenses including engaging in organized crime. Elizabethtown police say the women were arrested early Tuesday after two of them stole more than $1,500 worth of items from a local Kroger. Police say a security guard tried to stop the women, who then fled into an awaiting van that had a temporary Illinois license plate. The van was stopped nearby and officers say it was filled with stolen merchandise.
FAKE GUN ROBBERY
Kentucky man charged with robbing 2 banks using toy gun
PARIS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of robbing two banks of more than $8,000 by brandishing a toy gun. Paris police charged 35-year-old Cheikh Gueye with robbery and resisting arrest Wednesday. WKYT reports tellers at one of the banks told police the man slipped them a note demanding that they hand over money or he would kill everybody. As police were searching for him, another robbery was reported at a second bank. The outlet says police captured Gueye at a nearby grocery store where the weapon he was carrying was determined to be fake. He reportedly told detectives that “it was just a game."
RAW MILK
Proposal would allow interstate traffic of raw milk in US
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A pair of Congress members from opposite sides of the political aisle wants to stop the federal government from interfering with interstate traffic of raw milk. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that raw milk and products made from raw milk can pose severe health risks. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine said Friday they are are submitting the Interstate Milk Freedom Act to make it easier to ship unpasteurized milk and milk products that are packaged for human consumption across state lines.