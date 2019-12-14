Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored seven of his season-high 16 points in overtime and Trayce Jackson-Davis added a career-high 25 points to help the Indiana Hoosiers get past Nebraska 96-90. Indiana won its first Big Ten game of the season and its second straight overall. Dachon Burke Jr. had a career-high 25 points and Haanif Cheatham finished with 21 to lead Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have lost three straight and had their longest winning streak in the series snapped at three.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Indiana Pacers got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Malcolm Brogdon and 12 points and 14 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis to beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-100. All five Indiana starters finished in double figures as the Pacers improved to 5-2 this month and 17-9 overall. They are eight games over .500 for the first time this season. Trae Young scored 29 for the Hawks but he missed 21 of 30 shots from the field as the Hawks lost for the 14th time in their past 16 games. Atlanta has lost seven straight in the series and 11 of 12.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton is trying not to let New Orleans' latest bout with key injuries undermine his club's Super Bowl aspirations. The Saints are adapting to the loss of defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins as the Colts come town trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. New Orleans has already demonstrated resilience in the face of injuries to players no less prominent than record-setting quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints went 5-0 without Brees and have already clinched the NFC South Division title for a third year running.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska basketball team is missing one of its top scorers as it opens Big Ten play this weekend. Coach Fred Hoiberg says guard Jervay Green is suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Green started the first nine games and is averaging just over 10 points and five rebounds per game. The Huskers play at Indiana on Friday night and host Purdue on Sunday.