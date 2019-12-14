Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Indiana Pacers got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Malcolm Brogdon and 12 points and 14 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis to beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-100. All five Indiana starters finished in double figures as the Pacers improved to 5-2 this month and 17-9 overall. They are eight games over .500 for the first time this season. Trae Young scored 29 for the Hawks but he missed 21 of 30 shots from the field as the Hawks lost for the 14th time in their past 16 games. Atlanta has lost seven straight in the series and 11 of 12.